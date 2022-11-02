Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 3,490 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Capri by 4.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Capri by 13.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capri by 19.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 1.2 %

CPRI stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 4,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,237. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.