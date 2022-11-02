Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. 35,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,989. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.