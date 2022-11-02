Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 452,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,913,057. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.