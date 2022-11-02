Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,016. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after buying an additional 172,461 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 862.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.