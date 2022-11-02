Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 51,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,016. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 172,461 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 862.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

