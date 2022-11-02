Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

