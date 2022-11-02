Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.45-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. 207,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

