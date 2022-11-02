H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

