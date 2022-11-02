Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $526.67.

NYSE HUM traded up $8.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.21 and a 200 day moving average of $474.54. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $563.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

