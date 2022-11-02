Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3,122.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 679,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Huntsman worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntsman Trading Up 1.2 %

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

