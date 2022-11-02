ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.49

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.49 and last traded at $119.66, with a volume of 1984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ICF International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in ICF International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of ICF International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

