iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Trading Up 0%

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Rating) was up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.
iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (CLMA)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.