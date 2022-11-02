ICON (ICX) Tops One Day Volume of $10.26 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, ICON has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $201.68 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22841257 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,486,315.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

