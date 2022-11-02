ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.65-11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.65-$11.85 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.56.
ICON Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ ICLR traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.45. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public
About ICON Public
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.