ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.65-11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.65-$11.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.56.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.45. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

