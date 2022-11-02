Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 273.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ideanomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 400,000 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,125 shares in the company, valued at $472,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ideanomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ideanomics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,255,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after buying an additional 1,733,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideanomics by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 464,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $5,482,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ideanomics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,745,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 204,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 163,963 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

