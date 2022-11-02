IDEX Price Tops $0.0582 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $39.20 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

