Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.