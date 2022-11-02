Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,797 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 43.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

EMN opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

