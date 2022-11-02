Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,183 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after buying an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

