Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after acquiring an additional 476,727 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 445,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after acquiring an additional 412,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.45. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

