Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $12.31 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 50,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

