Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $272.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

