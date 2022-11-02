Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 112,543 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 128,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LKQ by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

