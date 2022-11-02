Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 44,934 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 44,934 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 982.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

