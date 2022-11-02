Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 59,097 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 917.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,097 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 22.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 30.9% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.78.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 103,368 shares of company stock valued at $21,374,004 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian stock opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

