Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,824 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Evergy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.