Illumina (ILMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY22 guidance at $2.75-$2.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illumina Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,651.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Illumina

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

