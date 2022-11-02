Immutable X (IMX) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $324.47 million and $19.93 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

