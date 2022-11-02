Immutable X (IMX) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $324.47 million and $19.93 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003193 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,183.69 or 0.30678108 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
