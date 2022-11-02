Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $300,810.18 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $300,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $38,659.36.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $160,380.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $68,321.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.96. The company had a trading volume of 436,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,829. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

