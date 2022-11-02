Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.50 million-$73.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.89.

Impinj stock opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. Impinj has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $68,321.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $68,321.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $584,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,840,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,215 shares of company stock worth $6,919,768. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Impinj by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

