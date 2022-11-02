Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 39,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 11,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Inca One Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

