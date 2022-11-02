indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,490.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,490.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $147,090.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,318.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,239 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

