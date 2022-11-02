IndiGG Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $70,350.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

