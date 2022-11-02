Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Infinera updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Infinera Stock Down 8.4 %

INFN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 1,953,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 26.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 47,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Infinera by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,202,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infinera by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Infinera

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

