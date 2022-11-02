Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Infinera updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Infinera Stock Down 8.4 %
INFN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 1,953,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.86.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 26.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 47,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Infinera by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,202,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infinera by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.