Informa (LON:INF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $555.83

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 555.83 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 559.60 ($6.47). Informa shares last traded at GBX 555.60 ($6.42), with a volume of 2,838,687 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INF. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 750 ($8.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 620 ($7.17) to GBX 640 ($7.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.38) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($7.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 681 ($7.87).

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,681.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 546.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 555.02.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.