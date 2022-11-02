Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Trading Down 0.8%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.
