Insider Buying: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Purchases 3,625 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of BMRN traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. 1,917,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,164. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.