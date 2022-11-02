Insider Buying: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Purchases 3,625 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BMRN traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. 1,917,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,164. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 423,444 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

