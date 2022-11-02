Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires 29,100 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,192.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00.
  • On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner bought 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,710.00.
  • On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner bought 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner bought 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner bought 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $201,971.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,232. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $512,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 126.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.