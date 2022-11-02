Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires 29,100 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,192.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner bought 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner bought 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner bought 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner bought 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $201,971.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,232. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $512,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 126.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

