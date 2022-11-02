Insider Selling: Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) COO Sells 1,115 Shares of Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) COO Rosch Mark De sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $13,892.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $204,157.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aura Biosciences Price Performance
AURA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $26.16.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
Featured Stories
