Insider Selling: Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) COO Sells 1,115 Shares of Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) COO Rosch Mark De sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $13,892.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $204,157.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AURA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AURA. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 2,064.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

