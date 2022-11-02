Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 207 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.44. 1,591,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
