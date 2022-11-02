Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 207 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.44. 1,591,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

