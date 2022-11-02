Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells 12,538 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.21. 2,617,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

