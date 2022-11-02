Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) SVP Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $46.68.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after buying an additional 493,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 302,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.