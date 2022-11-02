Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) COO Sells 4,662 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 4,662 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $166,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $561.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

