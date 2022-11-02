Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells 53,851 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HES traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.40. 2,158,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,283. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hess to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hess by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hess by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

