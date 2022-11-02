Insider Selling: Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $5.99 on Wednesday, hitting $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 391,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Boston Partners lifted its position in Landstar System by 73.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after buying an additional 259,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $26,416,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Landstar System by 229.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after acquiring an additional 98,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

