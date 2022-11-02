Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VeriSign Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.61. 689,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day moving average of $181.23. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

