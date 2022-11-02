Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.13. 837,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $244.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.