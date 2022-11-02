Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Sells $4,397,337.84 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NSP stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.35. 323,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,183. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at $13,112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Insperity by 892.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,765,000 after buying an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 73,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

