Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Critical Comparison

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $282.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. Bluejay Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,119.51%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -14.60% -19.49% -15.20% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -48.51% -42.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Bluejay Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 22.77 -$42.04 million ($1.61) -119.42 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.40) -2.05

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats Inspire Medical Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

