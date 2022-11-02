Installed Building Products (IBP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

